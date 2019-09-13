International Development News
Body with slit throat found in truck

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 13-09-2019 21:47 IST
A man, between 25 to 30 years old, was found murdered in a truck in suburban Kurla on Friday evening, the police said. The victim, yet to be identified, was found in a truck parked near Taximan Colony, a police official said.

His throat had been slit, and there were deep wounds caused by a sharp weapon all over his body, the official said. A case of murder has been registered at Kurla Police Station..

