NFR's special force recovers smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 17.5

The Special Task Force (STF) of Commercial Department of Northeast Frontier Railway has recovered smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 17.5 lakh in the first month since its formation, an official said on Friday. A contraband of foreign cigarettes comprising 11,960 packets worth approximately Rs 12 lakh was detected by the STF while being loaded on Tripura Sundari Express at Lumding railway station in Assam on Thursday, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

Acting on a specific information, the STF team led by Assistant Commercial Manager D J Barman conducted search in the train and detected the smuggled goods, he said. "Yesterday's recovery was the second major success of the task force in one month of its formation on August 13 as a part of a special initiative for clean and transparent work," the CPRO said.

The STF had recovered foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 5.5 lakh on August 18 from a train in Guwahai station and apprehended five persons for trying to transport the goods with false declaration in the parcel way bill. PTI ESB BDC BDC.

