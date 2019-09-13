New commissionerate for Mira, Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a government resolution (order) for setting up a commissioner for Mira, Bhayandar, Vasai and Virar in neighboring Palghar district. The date from which the commissionerate will come into existence will be announced later.

An Additional Director General-rank IPS officer will be the top official of the commissionerate. There will be 20 police stations under its jurisdiction, including Mira Road, Kashimira, Nayanagar, Navghar, Bhayandar and Uttan police stations of Thane Rural, and Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara, Manikpur, Waliv, Arnala and Tulinj from Palghar district.

