J-K: Governor Satya Pal Malik orders ACB enquiry into Roshni Act irregularities

Governor Satya Pal Malik directed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) enquiry into the alleged instances of irregularities in the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, better known as Roshni Act. "Governor orders enquiry into Roshni Act irregularities. ACB to investigate the fraudulent implementation of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 in Jammu and Srinagar districts," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu and Kashmir posted on Twitter.

The law was enacted by the state government under Farooq Abdullah and was aimed at cutting down the encroachment of state land by selling it to the occupants at market rate. It was enacted by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's government, and it set 1990 as the cutoff for encroachment on state land.

Malik had earlier in 2018 repealed the Roshni Act stopping all further proceedings under it. (ANI)

