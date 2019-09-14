Three injured as car hits street light in Mayur Vihar

Three people were injured after a car they were travelling in lost control and hit a street light in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The injured were identified as Prati, Atul and Pratik, all employees of a private organisation in Noida, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where their condition was stable, the police said. Beer bottles were recovered from the car and the MLC report will clear whether the driver was drunk at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle was registered with Transport Nagar RTO, Lucknow in the name of Asha Pathak, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)