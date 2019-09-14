International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Three injured as car hits street light in Mayur Vihar

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-09-2019 17:06 IST
Three injured as car hits street light in Mayur Vihar

Three people were injured after a car they were travelling in lost control and hit a street light in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The injured were identified as Prati, Atul and Pratik, all employees of a private organisation in Noida, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where their condition was stable, the police said. Beer bottles were recovered from the car and the MLC report will clear whether the driver was drunk at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle was registered with Transport Nagar RTO, Lucknow in the name of Asha Pathak, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019