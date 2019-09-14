IJU seeks to intervene in Anuradha Bhasin case, moves SC

The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has sought to intervene in the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking removal of restrictions imposed on working of the media after scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status. IJU Secretary General Sabina Inderjit filed an intervention application in the apex court on Wednesday to put forth the views of working journalists saying they are the "worst suffers of the information lockdown in J&K, particularly the Kashmir valley".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case on Monday. The IJU contended that the "lockdown extinguished constitutionally guaranteed right of freedoms of expression and speech of journalists".

It said the "denial of accurate information through accredited press organisations reporting from the ground is especially problematic and dangerous since there have been several instances of fake and inaccurate reports being spread through social media about the ground situation in Kashmir". The Press Council of India had earlier filed an intervention application in the case.

Bhasin filed the petition on August 10 seeking directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for the media to function.

