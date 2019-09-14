Suspicious man hurls acid on wife, daughter; flees

A man allegedly threw acid on his sleeping wife and teenaged daughter in their house as he suspected the fidelity of his spouse, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The 36-year-old woman, who was employed, was asleep alongside her 17-year-old daughter when the accused barged into the room and poured the acid on them, the police said. The woman suffered 30 per cent burns on her face and neck while the teen suffered minor injuries on her hand, they said.

The woman has been hospitalised and her daughter has been given first aid. The attack was pre-planned and the man, working in Coimbatore, was absconding, the police said.

He was suspicious of his wife, they said. A case has been registered against the accused, they added..

