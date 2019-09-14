Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

A man was allegedly shot dead by two persons in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Saturday. Najim Khan was a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Vijay Park and used to operate a stall near Lal Qila, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident on Friday night. Khan was taken to the GTB hospital where he was declared dead.

A senior police officer said Khan was shot dead by two persons, who are yet to be identified. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered, they said.

According to Khan's family, he had an altercation with the brother-in-law of a criminal named Vicky Mosin which resulted in his death. "There was a fight between Najim and Mosin's brother-in-law. Mosin used to threaten my brother," alleged Kayum (27), the elder brother of the deceased.

Police said that they are checking CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants.

