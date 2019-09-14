C'garh: Teen, 4-year-old sister die of snake bite in Jashpur

A 15-year-old boy and his 4- year-old sister died on Saturday after being bitten by a snake a day earlier, police in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh said. A medical official said delay in shifting the siblings to hospital led to their deaths.

"Somesh and Anjani were sleeping on the floor of their house in Injko village in Pathalgaon area on Friday when they were bitten by a snake. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died on Saturday," an official said. Pathalgaon Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr James Minj said the siblings died due to delay in shifting them to the hospital, which led to venom spreading faster.

A case has been registered in this regard and probe is underway, police added. In July this year, two Class III girl students died of snake bite in a government school in Bagicha area of Jashpur.

The district is often called 'naglok' (snake world) due to the presence of poisonous varieties..

