Guj man booked for abetting suicide of Maha woman

A Gujarat-based man was booked by Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly abetting the suicide of his fiancee, an official said on Saturday. Jusuf Chouhan, resident of Una in Gujarat's Junagadh, used to demand money from the family of Reshma Sheikh (26) and would threaten to call off their marriage over this, said Senior Inspector MS Kad of Mumbra police station.

"Sheikh hanged herself in her house on September 10. Her parents filed a police complaint blaming Chouhan after which he was booked for abetment of suicide. Chouhan and Sheikh had got engaged on March 5 this year," Kad said.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC has been registered but Chouhan is yet to be arrested, he added..

