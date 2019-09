A three-feet-long white cobra was rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam area, Coimbatore on Sunday.

A man rescued the cobra from a pit situated in a residential area here, with the help of an iron rod.

The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest. (ANI)

Also Read: TN: Coimbatore police seizes handmade pistol from garbage box

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)