61 held in bar raid in Mumbai, four women rescued

As many as 61 people were arrested and four women dancers rescued after a major raid by police at a bar in suburban Borivali, a senior police official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some obscene activities were going on at Charvak Bar, the police raided the premises around 11.30 pm on Saturday and found several people there involved in such acts, he said.

Following the raid, 32 bar staff members and 29 customers were arrested, the official said. Four bar dancers were rescued from the bar, he added.

"The 61 arrested accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (indulging in obscene acts and songs), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 34 (common intention)," Kasturba Marg police station's senior inspector Namdeo Shinde said. All the accused were on Sunday produced before a local court which granted them bail, he said.

In July this year, four police personnel from the Kasturba Marg police station were suspended for failing to act against dance bars which flouted the court guidelines on proper running of such premises.

