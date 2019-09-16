International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC to hear plea challenging acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, others

The Rajasthan High Court will on Monday hear a petition moved by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan and four others in blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was convicted and later granted bail.

ANI Jaipur (Rajasthan)
Updated: 16-09-2019 11:25 IST
Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC to hear plea challenging acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, others

Saif Ali Khan (left) and Sonali Bendre (right) . Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court will on Monday hear a petition moved by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan and four others in blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was convicted and later granted bail. In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. While Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and awarded a five-year prison term, others were acquitted. Khan was later released on bail.

Earlier in May, Justice Manoj Garg had issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019