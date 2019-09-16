MP: Shivraj Singh visits flood affected Mandsaur, interacts with locals

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the flood-affected area, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, to take stock of the current situation. After visiting Mandsaur, Malhargarh and Dalauda, Chouhan is scheduled to visit Rampura in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

"We will provide with all the possible aid and we are standing with the flood-affected people here, just like their family. We will also request the government to help the people over here," said Chouhan while interacting with the locals in Mandsaur. "Congress starts abusing me wherever I go. This is the time to support people, and not indulging into politics," said Chouhan while addressing the media.

In wake of the floods in Mandsaur, Chouhan along with MLA Yashpal Sisodia, MLA Jagdish Devda and MP Sudhir Gupta would donate one month's salary to the flood-hit victims. Chouhan also urged the people to come forward and provide relief material to the victims.

"In Mandsaur, the flood has created havoc. Lives of people have been disrupted. Some of them are also trapped. I will donate my one month salary to the flood-hit victims. I also urge the people to come forward and help their brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh by giving them food, clothes or money," he said while addressing the media in Bhopal on Sunday. Several low-lying areas have been submerged in Mandsaur due to heavy rainfall in the area.

On Saturday, authorities took steps to evacuate people from the area. The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days. Water had also entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

According to the meteorological department predictions, there is "very low" chance of halt in rainfall during the next few days. The district has been put in a state of 'high alert' due to the situation. There is no report of loss of life from anywhere in the district. (ANI)

