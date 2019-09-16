Wholesale price-based inflation unchanged at 1.08 pc in Aug

Wholesale price-based inflation was unchanged at 1.08 percent in August even as prices of food items rose, government data showed on Monday. The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 percent in July this year and 4.62 percent in August 2018.

Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 percent in August from 6.15 percent in July this year mainly on account of rising in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items. Vegetable inflation too rose to 13.07 percent in the month under review as against 10.67 percent in July 2019.

Inflation in protein-rich items like egg, meat, and fish rose to 6.60 percent last month from 3.16 percent in July. However, fuel and power basket continued to witness deflation at 4 percent in August as against 3.64 percent in July.

