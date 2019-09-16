Indians will give reply to Pakistan if it disturbs Hindus here: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday that if Pakistan commits anything wrong against Hindus in India then the Indian citizens will give it a reply. His statement came in the backdrop of a blasphemy case slammed against a principal of a school belonging to minority Hindu community in Pakistan's Sindh province after which hundreds of protesters ram amok.

"If they have strength they should fight with India. If they do such impure activities against Hindu here in India then the citizens of India will give them a reply. And it will be seen in coming days," said Giriraj Singh. Demonstrations began in Ghotki town on Saturday after an FIR was filed against Notal Mal, the teacher of Sindh Public School, by Abdul Aziz Rajput, alleging that the principal had committed blasphemy, The Dawn reported. Following this, protesters took to the streets and demanded the arrest of the principal and issued a call for a shutter-down strike.

Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions. In Pakistan, religious persecution of minority communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians are regularly reported. (ANI)

