Gehlot plays down law-&-order statement by Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday played down the controversy triggered by remarks on law and order by his deputy Sachin Pilot, saying it was good that party people were raising such issues. The chief minister said the media was unnecessarily making it an issue.

"It is good that people in our party do not hesitate in speaking on issues like law and order or roads. It gives us feedback. We do not take it otherwise. But the media unnecessarily made it an issue," Gehlot said, adding that it was "quite natural" to speak up whenever there was crime. Pilot, who is the deputy chief minister and was locked in a contest with Gehlot for the post of the chief minister after the assembly polls, had said last week that law and order had deteriorated in "parts of the state" and shortcomings needed to be improved.

His comments were seen targeted at Gehlot, who holds the home portfolio. Gehlot, however, on Monday drew attention to the economic condition of the country, terming the situation alarming.

He said the situation might get worse as people were "losing jobs and the economy was slowing down". Gehlot was in Kota to review the situation in flood-hit areas.

Before reaching Kota, Gehlot, along with Disaster Management and Relief Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in Dholpur, Kota and Jhalawar.

