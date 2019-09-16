Man nabbed with fake Indian currency near India-Nepal border

A man was nabbed from near the India-Nepal international border in Bihar's Araria district and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 99,500 were seized from him, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officer said on Monday. The apprehension took place during checking at an auto stand under Kursakanta police station limits near the India- Nepal border, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the 56th battalion of the SSB nabbed one Doma Yadav and seized FICN with a face value of Rs 99,500 from his possession, SSB Commandant Mukesh Tyagi told PTI. He said 199 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered from the alleged smuggler.

During preliminary investigation, the nabbed person, Doma Yadav, a resident of Bageshwari village under Jokihat police station limits in the district, said he had received the FICN from a close relative, Yadhubir Yadav, on August 15, the officer said. Yadav has told SSB that Yadhubir, who works as a daily-wage worker in Punjab, had asked him to deliver the notes to a person at the auto stand, Tyagi added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)