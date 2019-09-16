Two Kota civic body's staffers held for 'taking' 10 K bribe

Two staffers of Kota's civic body were on Monday allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a land allotment certificate, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Kota's Urban Improvement Trust computer operator Rahul Pandey and a class four employee Shankar Lal were arrested in a trap laid by the ACB sleuths on a complaint by Kota resident Kailash Chand Sharma, said ACB ASP Thakur Chandrasheel Kumar.

In his complaint Sharma had alleged that Shankar Lal, 46, had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for issuing the land certificate saying it had to be distributed between a junior engineer and a local land revenue officer to get the allotment letter issued. The ACB laid the trap after preliminary verification of Sharma's complaint during which it was found that the accused had demanded the bribe for himself, a junior engineer and a local revenue officer.

Shankar Lal and computer operator Pandey were arrested when they came to collect the first installment of Rs 10,000 outside the UIT office, said the ASP, adding the bribe money was recovered from Pandey's pockets. The matter is being further investigated, he added.

