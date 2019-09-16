Will visit Jammu and Kashmir if required: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that if required he will visit Jammu and Kashmir High Court to take stock of the situation amid allegations that people are unable to approach the court. "If a need arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir High Court to take stock of the situation," he said while hearing a plea on the restrictions since the abrogation of Article 370.

The CJI also asked the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court to send a report on the matter. "It is a serious issue," the court observed after child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly submitted that litigants are not able to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had asked the Central government to file an affidavit on the petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions under Article 370. Last month, Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, a batch of petitions were filed in the top court challenging it. (ANI)

