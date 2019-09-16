Rainfall lessens in Madhya Pradesh

Intensity of rains in Madhya Pradesh, including flood-hit Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, lessened on Monday providing a huge relief to residents of the swamped areas. Rains lashed the two neighbouring districts in the western MP in the last few days, crippling normal life there.

"Rainfall activity has lessened in Madhya Pradesh today," India Meteorological Department's Bhopal Office duty officer RR Tripathi told PTI. However, IMD forecast valid till Tuesday morning warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts--Harda, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Rajgarh and Sehore.

The Met department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in 12 districts, including Sagar and Alirajpur, during the same period and rain or thundershowers across the state. Apart from Mandsaur and Neemuch, districts of Ratlam, Agra-Mala, Sheopur, Damoh, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Bhind and Shajapur were affected by heavy rains in the last few days.

The monsoon is still active in the northern areas of the state bordering southern Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, after a wet spell of well over a week, residents of Bhopal witnessed bright sunshine before thundershowers drenched the state capital later in the day.

According to state Water Resources Department, rivers like Narmada, Parwati, Betwa, Tamas, Ken and Chambal, are not flowing above their danger marks. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan waded through knee-deep water to reach out to the flood-hit victims in Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Thandla in Jhabua district and Badnawar in Dhar district received 15 cm rainfall between Sunday and Monday mornings. On Sunday, around 45,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas in various districts to safer places due to water-logging caused by heavy showers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)