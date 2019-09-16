International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Aerial recce of food-hit areas by Army commander

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 16-09-2019 22:21 IST
Aerial recce of food-hit areas by Army commander

South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler conducted an aerial recce of flood-affected areas in eastern parts of Rajasthan on Monday. "He was briefed on the flood situation and rescue operations being conducted in Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur and Jhalwar districts," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

Flood relief columns of the Army's South-Western Command were requisitioned by the state government for rescue operations in heavily flooded areas of eastern Rajasthan.   The Army columns are conducting relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. "The Army Commander interacted with the columns and appreciated the efforts being put in by the Army personnel to provide relief and assistance to the countrymen," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019