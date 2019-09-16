Punjab: CM forms Sub-Committee to tackle stray cattle menace

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday formed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to check the growing menace of stray cattle in the state. He also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the Deputy Commissioners for opening an additional cow shelter in their respective districts to address the problem, according to an official statement.

The committee, headed by Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, has PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Local Government Minister Brahm Mahindra, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora as members. The panel has been mandated to suggest ways and means tackle the problem of stray cattle in a holistic manner, to save precious human lives due to fatal accidents caused by the animals, the statement said.

Reviewing the status of cow-shelters already operational in all the districts, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to open one more 'gaushala' in their respective districts with the help of NGOs, social and religious organisations. "The Chief Minister also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to make elaborate arrangements in collaboration with the departments of Rural Development and Panchayats, Local Government and Animal Husbandry, to house the stray cattle in the cattle pounds," said the statement.

There are currently 2.5 lakh stray animals in the state and the committee will explore ways to eradicate the menace, besides regularly monitoring the progress of implementation and achievement of the specific targets under the action plan in this regard. "The sub-committee will also further mandate the district administrations to undertake the task to finalise the action plan for checking the stray cattle menace in a result-oriented manner," the statement said. (ANI)

Also Read: At least 10 killed in Punjab factory blast; Amarinder Singh, Sunny Deol express grief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)