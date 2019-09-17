Panther's party urges president to revoke PSA from J-K citing nullification of Article 35A

By Aiman Khan National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh on Monday claimed that the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) are no more applicable in the valley as the law has become invalid after the nullification of Article 35A.

He also urged the President of India to ensure that the provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA) are no more applied to the valley and all those detained under it must be released. "All those laws which were made by the Government of J-K and assembly of Jammu and Kashmir under the provisions of Article 35-A have been nullified now", said Bhim Singh.

Citing the same, he urged the President to ensure that no action is taken in the valley by invoking Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 which was enacted by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly when Sheikh Abdullah was the Chief Minister. Singh, then a Congress MLA was reportedly the first person to be detained under the PSA.

"Now that Article 370 has been abrogated and 35A is nullified, the government should intervene to ensure that all those persons detained under PSA, 1978 are released forthwith. President of India should seek appropriate legal information in this regard from the Attorney General of India", he added. PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). (ANI)

