IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted that Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with lightning at isolated places over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Comorin-Maldives areas and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Davis Cup challenge becomes tougher as ITF replaces Groups I and II with World Groups

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)