Highlights at 1700 hrs

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

NATION:

BOM2 GJ-LD MODI-STATUE Modi performs Narmada 'aarti' at Sardar Sarovar dam

Kevadiya: On a visit to his home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, offered prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam.

BOM15 GJ-LD MODI-KASHMIR Modi lauds Patel's vision, says J&K decision inspired by him

Kevadiya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the vision of Sardar Patel, adding the BJP-led government's decision last month on Jammu and Kashmir was "an inspiration" from India's former home minister.

DEL39 JK-INFILTRATION Dormant routes used by Pakistani army to infiltrate terrorists to JK: Officials

Srinagar: Dormant routes have been used by the Pakistani army to infiltrate nearly 60 terrorists since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, officials said on Tuesday. By Sumir Kaul

DEL29 SECURITY-LD SHAH

No compromise on India's security: HM Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government will not tolerate any breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

DEL19 RJ-2NDLD BSP MLAs

Jolt to Mayawati as all 6 Rajasthan BSP MLAs defect to Cong Jaipur/Lucknow: In a setback to Mayawati, all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan have defected to the ruling Congress, a move dubbed by the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister as a "betrayal".

MDS2 KA-UAV-CRASH (COR)

DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured Bengaluru: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga

district on Tuesday, police said.

DEL4 ABDULLAH-SIBAL Why PSA against Abdullah now, because Vaiko filed petition in SC, asks Sibal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act and questioned whether the step was prompted by MDMK chief Vaiko's plea in the Supreme Court seeking a directive that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister be produced before it.

DEL27 CBI-LD SARADHA-KUMAR CBI sets up special team to trace former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar: Sources

New Delhi: The CBI has set up a special team to trace former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is alleged to have "evaded" agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, sources said.

MDS4 AP-BOAT-TOLL Toll in AP tourist boat mishap rises to 19

Amaravati (AP): Toll in the tourist boat accident in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 19 as seven more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday. But taking out the boat that sank over 315 feet deep in the river is proving to be a herculean task, police said.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-LD KARNATAKA MLAS

SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing plea of disqualified Karnataka MLAs New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly.

LGD22

DL-COURT-SHIVAKUMAR ED seeks in court judicial custody, interrogation of Shivakumar

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought in a Delhi court the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case.

LGC5 WB-COURT-LD RAJEEV KUMAR Rajeev Kumar moves district sessions court seeking anticipatory bail

Kolkata: After a special court refused to hear his plea on Tuesday, former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar moved Barasat District Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

FOREIGN: FGN12 TRUMP-INDIA-LD PAKISTAN

Trump says will meet PM Modi, Imran Khan soon Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he will soon meet the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, even as he insisted that a lot of progress has been made in reducing tension between the two neighbours. By Lalit K Jha

FGN5 US-INDIA-TIES

Unprecedented gesture by Trump shows he considers Modi his friend and ally Washington: US President Donald Trump's decision to join Prime Minster Narendra Modi for the mega diaspora event "Howdy, Mody!" in Houston on September 22, suggests that Trump considers Modi to be his friend and ally, a former top Pakistani diplomat said Monday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 PAK-HINDU-GIRL

Hindu girl found dead in hostel room in Pakistan Karachi: A Pakistani Hindu dental college student was found dead in her hostel room in Pakistan's Sindh province with a rope tied to her neck, a media report said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS:

DEL30 BIZ-ONION-PASWAN Onion price rise temporary phase, govt boosting supply: Paswan

New Delhi: Terming high onion prices as a "temporary phase", Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asserted that they have enough supplies in buffer stock to check prices of the staple food that official data showed is ruling in the range of Rs 50-60 per kg in some parts of the country.

