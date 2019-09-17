IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next 5 days, issues warning to fishermen

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over North and South Goa between Sept 17-21. The organization has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the above period.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and south-west Arabian Sea, beyond 75km from the coast for the next three days", the IMD added in its weather report. The weather forecasting further predicted that isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also witness heavy rainfall on 17th Sept. (ANI)

