Bhubaneswar: RSS Working Committee meetings to be held between Oct 15-20

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) working committee meetings will take place in Bhubaneswar between October 15-20. All the workers of RSS will take part in the meeting on October 15. On October 16, the executive officers will attend the meeting. The working committee will convene between October 17-20.

The subjects that will come up for discussion will be - Article 370, Triple Talaq, Conversion, Global warming, Upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Ram temple amongst others. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhayyaji Joshi will also participate in the meeting. (ANI)

