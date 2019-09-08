Bhubaneswar: Passenger dies after falling ill onboard SpiceJet flight

A passenger in Kolkata-bound Spice Jet flight on Sunday died after falling ill on board in Bhubaneswar. The flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar after he complained of breathing problem with suspected paralysis.

The passenger identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, 48, was rushed to a private hospital by the concerned authorities in Airport Authority of India (AAI) ambulance where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. According to Director of Biju Patnaik International Aiport, the Spice Jet flight 623 landed at the airport at 11.15 am. Soon after that, the passenger was rushed to Terminal 1 medical room and then to Apollo Hospital.

After examining the patient, Dr Rath confirmed that Ashok was brought dead. His body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

