Army conducts high-altitude drill; Northern Command chief expresses satisfaction

The Army conducted a high altitude integrated military exercise in Ladakh on Tuesday prompting its Northern Command chief to express satisfaction over operational readiness of the troops, officials said. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh witnessed the exercise by integrated troops in "super-high altitude area" in eastern Ladakh, army officials said.

Singh was briefed on the exercise by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, they said. The exercise involved use of technology platforms as force multipliers, the officials said.

Northern Command Chief complimented the commanders and troops for their outstanding display of professional competence and war fighting capability in extreme terrain and altitude conditions, they said. The army officials said Singh was fully confident that Northern Command will continue it's legacy of excelling in combat, should a conflict be forced upon the nation.

The Northern Command Chief observed that with the induction of new weapon systems and high-tech equipment, the "capability and lethality of the Indian Army" was progressively improving with each passing day, the officials said. Singh called upon all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, the army officials said.

