Delhi govt extends ex-gratia for kin of cops killed in line of duty

The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to extend the ex-gratia payment of Rs one crore each to the families of eight personnel of the Delhi Police, who died in the line of duty. A group of ministers, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held its meeting on Tuesday and directed officers concerned to immediately go ahead with the ex-gratia payment.

The families which will get ex-gratia as per the Delhi government's existing scheme are of sub-inspector Khajan Singh, assistant sub-inspectors Vijay Singh, Jeetender, Mahavir Singh and Dharambir Singh, and head constables Guljhari Lal and Raj Pal Singh Kasana, and constable Amarpal. According to a statement, ASI Vijay Singh was performing duties of PSO of Bhupender Singh on the orders of the Delhi High Court.

On April 30, a few bike-borne assailants opened fire at the duo and later, Vijay Singh succumbed to injuries. ASI Jeetender Singh was on traffic duty on November 13 , 2018 when he signalled a tempo driver to stop for violating traffic rules. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver tried to run over him.

Jeetender Singh held on to the handle of the speeding auto-rickshaw but later fell down and died. According to the statement, Mahavir Singh was on the drunken drive checking duty on July 12, 2018, when he signalled a car to stop. But instead, the car barged on to the barricades and eventually hit him. He succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Guljhari Lal was on night picket duty at Dwarka underpass on January 7, 2019 when a speeding car came and hit the barricades and ran away from the spot. The barricade swung in the air and hit Guljhari Lal who was later rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the statement said.

Head constable Rajpal Singh Kasan was chasing an illegal arms supplier January 14, 2019 when a car hit his motorcycle and he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sub-inspector Khajan Singh was in Jhajjar in search of missing children on October 20 2017, where he died in a road accident.

Dharambir Singh died on October 20, 2017 in a road accident while he was collecting information about some gang members, the statement said. Amarpal too died in a road accident on December 21, 2017 while he was investigating a case. Later, he succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the statement added.

