Security beefed up at Haryana railway stations following JeM threat letter

The Haryana Police have tightened security arrangements at all railway stations in the state following a threat letter purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The letter, signed by one Masood Ahmed, was received by the railway police in Rohtak and stated that the JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations across the country including Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8.

"Intensive checking is being carried out in all trains passing through the railway stations in the state. Elaborate manpower has been deputed to ensure proper monitoring in and around the railway stations," Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said here on Tuesday. He said that as a precautionary measure, regular checks are being made and vehicles parked outside the railway stations were also being checked.

Police force is taking extra precautions in view of the threat, he said in a statement. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are conducting joint operations to keep any eye on any suspicious elements within the premises of railway stations.

In addition, GRP personnel alongwith RPF are conducting a joint drive at the railways stations to instill sense of security among passengers, Virk said. PTI SUN RHL

