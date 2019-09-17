Need to build inclusive society for persons with disabilities: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said there is a need to build an inclusive society and remove inferiority from the minds of persons with disabilities. The governor was addressing the Social Empowerment Camp here. He said people have to unite and actively participate in the "work of sensitivity".

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said providing social security to the needy sections of the society has always been a priority of his government. He said, "In our previous government, we had given the benefit of pension to about 60 lakh needy people by simplifying the pension rules. It was a historic decision in the field of social security."

Gehlot said Rajasthan is among the leading states in the country where social security schemes are being operated with full sensitivity despite limited resources. On this occasion, the governor and the chief Minister distributed free assistance devices to the differently-abled and senior citizens. Walkers, hearing aids, goggles, artificial teeth, tri-cycles, moto-tricycles and certificates of skill development training were also provided to the needy during the ceremony.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said differently-abled and elderly people are an integral part of human resources and balanced development of the country is not possible by ignoring them. He said it is a matter of happiness that better work is being done in Rajasthan in the interest of the persons with disabilities.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are at the top in making universal ID of the differently-abled, he said. The Union minister said 4 per cent reservation is being given in government services in Rajasthan on the lines of the Centre.

He also visited the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and saw the process of making of Jaipur Foot (artificial limb). T C Gehlot also met the beneficiaries of the Jaipur Foot and discussed with them its utility. He was told that the artificial limb was sound in technology, light in weight and easily to operate, a release from the BMVSS said.

The founder and chief patron of the organisation D R Mehta gave a presentation of the Jaipur Foot and introduced Jeetu, a differently abled youth, who lost his two hands and a leg and is now employed by the BMVSS. The minister was accompanied Jaipur MP Ram Charan Bohra and former state minister Arun Chaturvedi.

Founded in 1975 and better known by its trademark limb "Jaipur Foot" , the BMVSS is among the world's largest organisation for the fitment of artificial limbs and has served lakhs of amputees so far.

