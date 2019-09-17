Child labourers rescued from J-K's Kathua sent to their homes in Bengal

The administration on Tuesday sent 12 children, including two girls, rescued from child labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to their homes outside the state, officials said. On the directions of the Child Welfare Committee Kathua and Childline Kathua, the rescued children lodged at Bal Ashram, Kathua were sent to Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal -- their native place -- with the support of Deputy Commissioner Raghav Langer and SSP Shridhar Patil, they said.

The children were rescued on July 9 by a team constituted on the order of Chairperson, District Child Protection Committee (Deputy Commissioner Kathua) from a residential building at Hatli Morh, Kathua, where they were engaged in child labour, they said. The rescued children were accommodated at Bal Ashram Kathua till their restoration to their native place, the officials said.

With the efforts of the District Child Protection Officer, the rescued children were provided with their unpaid wages from the employer, they added.

