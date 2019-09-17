PM Modi likely to visit Guj on Oct 2, address village headmen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gujarat on October 2, on the occasion of the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to take part in a mega gathering of village headmen at the Sabarmati Riverfront, officials said here. They said PM Modi, before leaving for Delhi in the evening, had a detailed discussion with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan on Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in the state.

They said the PM would take part in morning prayer at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on October 2 and then address the sarpanch gathering. Headmen from villages across the country are expected to attend, and the aim of the event would be to spread Gandhiji's message of cleanliness, especially in rural areas, they added.

The state government is expected to make an official announcement about this event soon, the officials said. Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, was in Gujarat where he visited the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, and also met his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar..

