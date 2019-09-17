280 challaned for traffic violations in Ghaziabad

As part of a special drive, the Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday challaned 280 people for fixing number plates with unauthorized writings on their vehicles, a senior official said. Six vehicles were also impounded for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act after the drivers failed to produce valid documents, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar said.

The city police launched a special drive against vehicles bearing names of communities such as Jat, Rajput, Tyagi, Gurjjar, Pandit on the number plates, he said. A total of 885 vehicles were intercepted for checking, of which 280 were challaned, the SSP said.

