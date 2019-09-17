Urdu Academy should start coaching IAS aspirants in Urdu: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to the IAS aspirants in Urdu. He said that study material in Urdu will soon be made accessible to students who want to write their papers in the language.

"Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to interested students. Study material in Urdu will soon be accessible to students who want to write their papers in the medium. In the way English and Hindi are treated as the standard language of teaching and study, Urdu language will also be treated at par with them," Sisodia was quoted as saying in an official statement. Sisodia, who is also the minister for art, culture and languages, made the comments while interacting with toppers in Urdu language hailing from various universities from across Delhi on Monday evening.

The toppers of the universities participated in the event organised by Urdu Academy and were felicitated by Sisodia. In a candid conversation with the toppers, the Deputy Chief Minister spoke about the vitality of Urdu as a subject and its career prospects in various domains.

"There was a general concern around students not preferring Urdu as their medium due to the lack of study material provided in the language, in their respective colleges. Another concern around Urdu not being a favoured stream of study amongst students and scholars alike was the collective perception that it is not a job-oriented stream," Sisodia said. Dignitaries from the Delhi government along with the Vice Chairman of Urdu Academy Professor Shehpar Rasool also graced the felicitation ceremony.

Students excelling in the field of Urdu were awarded at the event. They represented Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, District Institute of Education and Training and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education. (ANI)

