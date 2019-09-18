DDA approves changing of mode of allotment of land in socio-cultural, religious category

The DDA on Monday approved changing of mode of allotment of lands in socio-cultural and religious category from direct allotment to auction mode. The decision was taken in the urban body's authority meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also chairman of the DDA, at Raj Niwas here. The approved proposal will now be sent to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for amendment in Nazul Rule 1981, the DDA said in a statement.

"To participate in the auction under socio-cultural category, an organisation should be running a reputed socio-cultural institution for the last five years. Similar experience is required to be qualified under religious category," the DDA said. Audited balance sheet for last five years along with project report of the proposed structure at the site will be submitted by the society or trust along with proof that it has sufficient funds to cater to the cost of land and cost of construction equivalent to one-and-a-half times the reserve price of auction, the statement said.

Maximum size of plot will be 1,000 sq m for socio-culture category, while it is 400 sq m for religious category, it added. Also, to ensure ease of doing business, the authority also approved amalgamation charges for commercial properties at 10 per cent of the circle rates applicable at the time of submission of request for amalgamation. It will apply on the total area of the plot.

In the erstwhile policy, the value of 10 per cent of the market value of the plot and market value of the extra floor generated was worked out separately and greater of the two was charged towards amalgamated fee, the DDA said. The DDA Authority also approved removal of embargo for execution of conveyance deed for a period of five years, for allottees of 770 EWS flats at Shivaji Marg under DDA Housing Scheme 2014.

Earlier, there was an embargo of five years for executing conveyance deed. Besides, the allottees can become member of registered RWAs after possession of the flat, the DDA said. The authority also approved a proposal for collection of damage from the occupants of damage payee properties.

Damage payee properties are those which have been existing on government land placed at the disposal of the erstwhile Delhi Improvement trust (DIT) through the Nazul Agreement of 1937, but occupied by private persons unauthorisedly, it said. "As per the approval, a window for self-assessment of damage property will be put in operation. In this window, all the assesses will put details of their properties, date of payment of damage charges, among others. The window will be made live in one month," it added.

The authority also approved a scheme of waiver of penalty (i.e interest on arrears of damage) by 50 per cent, in case the same is paid within a window period of six months.

