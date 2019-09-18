International Development News
Man stabs wife inside court premises

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 18-09-2019 12:29 IST
An 50-year old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband inside a court premises in Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Amarchand while the victim has been identified as Sheela Devi, police said.

The couple had gone to court in connection with a dispute, police said. The woman was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead. Amarchand has been detained and is being interrogated to ascertain further details, the police added.

COUNTRY : India
