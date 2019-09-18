International Development News
Foreigner held for entering India on forged travel documents

PTI Maharajganj
Updated: 18-09-2019 12:46 IST
A foreign national has been arrested here for entering the country on the basis of fake travel documents, a senior immigration official said on Wednesday. Shefer Kayani of Iranian origin was arrested on Tuesday evening in Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake, Sonauli check post immigration officer Mithlesh Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the foreign national under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been notified, he added.

