India requests Pak to allow PM Modi's flight through its airspace

India on Wednesday made a formal request to Pakistan for the usage of its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to the US later this week. Pakistan is yet to respond to the request as per local media. PM Modi is due to depart for the US to participate in the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Islamabad had denied overflight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight to Iceland earlier this month. Even though Pakistan has been threatening to completely close its airspace to India since the abrogation of Article 370, no official notification has been issued so far in this regard.

Following India's decision, Islamabad has unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and partially closed its airspace. However, the Prime Minister had used the Pakistani airspace to travel to France for a bilateral meet last month.

Islamabad had shut its airspace earlier following the IAF's action on terror targets in Balakot. IAF planes had destroyed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot area, amongst others, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 16, Pakistan had fully opened its airspace for all flights. (ANI)

