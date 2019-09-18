Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus for railway employees.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it will benefit 11.52 lakh railway employees who will get 78 days wages as bonus.

He said the step would entail an expenditure of over Rs 2,000 crore and was an acknowledgement of the employees' contribution to efficient railway operations. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Cabinet includes OBC, gen category students in 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)