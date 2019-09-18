A 57-year old head constable allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by shooting himself at a police station in Nizamabad District in Telangana, police said. Prakash Reddy, posted at the Indalwai Police Station as in-charge of the safe custody of weapons, came to the station at 7.30 am and took a pistol from the armoury. After about half-an hour later, he shot himself in the head at point blank range, they said.

Hearing the noise, other personnel on duty rushed and shifted the head constable to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police official told PTI. Reddy, due to retire next year, was apparently under depression "may be due to some personal reasons", the official said adding investigations were on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)