Website launched for devotees to pray online in Durga puja

A digital platform has been launched to provide devotees an opportunity to offer puja virtually and be a part of the upcoming Durga puja festival in the city from afar. The website has tied up with three community pujas- Chakraberia, Ahiritola and Salt Lake FD Block Sarbojanin so that non-resident Indians, elderly citizens and any other, who are unable to participate in the puja physically, can celebrate the biggest festival of West Bengal.

MahaUtsavonline.com, launched by the Festival Experentia, will offer services such as darshan (viewing of deity),'pushpanjali' and offering to the goddess. "We are providing online facilities for 'pushpanjali, daala and pranami (offering to the goddess) and also allowing people to view rituals live. We will deliver the prasad (offering made to the goddess) to personal addresses of devotees," the portal's founder Anoop Hoon said after the launch of the website here on Tuesday.

There will be a gateway in the website for card payments or bank transfers for both 'pronami' and 'daala', he said. Hoon hoped the scale of this operation will be expanded in the next year's Durga puja festival with more community puja organisers are expected to join the initiative.

PTI BSM BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)