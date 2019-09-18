Man held for abduction bid in Ludhiana

A man has been arrested for a bid to abduct a four-year-old girl from outside her house at Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday. The girl was sleeping with her mother when the incident took place, police said.

Ludhiana ACP Sameer Verma said the accused was identified as Jaspal. He lived nearby the incident spot.

The ACP said the accused failed in his attempt as the girl's mother woke up and raised an alarm. Immediately, neighbours came out and caught hold of the accused.

Jaspal was thrashed by the public and handed over to police, an eyewitness said. ACP Verma said the accused was heavily drunk when nabbed.

He has been sent to a two-day police custody by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)