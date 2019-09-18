Man, wanted in fake currency case, nabbed after 35 years

Mumbai Police's crime branch has arrested a 63-year-old man who was on the run for 35 years for alleged involvement in a fake currency case. Ibrahim Kallu Mansuri, resident of Palanpur in Gujarat, was arrested on Tuesday by Unit 10 of the crime branch, an official said.

In 1985, Mansuri was apprehended with 10 others at the Mumbai airport with fake Indian currency notes, the official said. He was released on bail, and then became untraceable, the official added.

After receiving a tip-off that Mansuri was in Gujarat, the crime branch team tracked him down and arrested him, he said. He was handed over to Sahar airport police station which is conducting further probe..

