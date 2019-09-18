Fashion startup Estrolo ropes in Bumrah as brand ambassador Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI): Estrolo, a city-based fashionstartup, on Wednesday announced India fast bowler JaspritBumrah as brand ambassador for its denim range of jeans andshirts

Sumit Handa, co-founder, Estrolo said, "It's great tohave Jasprit Bumrah as the face of brand Estrolo. He isundoubtedly the worlds best bowler." "The way he generates pace in his deliveries, the wayhe moves the ball, the way he delivers match-winningperformances series after series is absolutely amazing towatch. And he does all of that so consistently andeffortlessly. This is what brand Estrolo is all about," headded

Bumrah, confirming the collaboration, said, "I amabsolutely delighted to be associated with Estrolo, a brandthat stands for being effortlessly fashionable to me. I amexcited about the vast range of denim designs that the brandoffers." "I am very confident that given the range of Estrolodesigns the Indian youth is in for a fashionable treat," headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)