Thane mayor receives threat over phone

PTI Thane
Updated: 18-09-2019 23:44 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

An unidentified caller who claimed to be from the "Dawood gang" threatened Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde, the police said on Wednesday. Shinde said in her complaint that she received the call from an unidentified number late last night.

The caller said he was from the "Dawood" gang, and she should refrain from indulging in feuds in the city or she would face consequences, Shinde told police. Kapurbavadi police in the city have registered a case under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication).

