Ayodhya contempt petition: SC accepts retired government servant Shanmugam's apology

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the apology rendered by an 88-year-old retired government servant, N Shanmugam, for threatening the counsel appearing for the Muslim Side in Ayodhya land dispute case. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a contempt petition filed by Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Sunni Wakf Board in the case after he was threatened by Shanmugam with dire consequences if he continues to argue for the Muslim party.

The apex court accepted Shanmugam's apology after he tendered an unconditional apology to both the counsel and court. "We accept the unconditional apology of the respondent (Shanmugam)," the CJI Gogoi said.

The top court had, on September 3, issued a notice to Shanmugam and asked him to file a detailed response within two weeks. Dhavan, in his contempt petition, stated that he received a letter dated August 14, 2019, from Shanmugam threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties. He pleaded the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for interfering with the court proceedings. (ANI)

