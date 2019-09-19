Discussed issue of 19 lakh people excluded from NRC: Mamata after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and said she raised the contentious issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with him. "Had come here to discuss the 19 lakh people not included in the NRC. They should all be included in it" Mamata said after the meeting at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here.

The chief minister had yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her first meeting with him after general elections. During her meeting with Modi, the issue of West Bengal's name change to Bangla was discussed. The Chief Minister made it clear that any suggestion from the Centre will be accepted. "Bengal is open to any 'addition or alternation' on the name change," Banerjee had said. The Chief Minister specifically mentioned that the meeting was "government to government sans political interferences".

At present, BJP is the key opponent of TMC after the former performed exceptionally well in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, where the party won 18 seats. (ANI)

